Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China Evergrande is seen at China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

17 Dec 2021 06:14PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 06:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The poster child of China's property crisis China Evergrande Group was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month.

"We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing arm Tianji Holding Ltd. have failed to make coupon payments for their outstanding U.S.-dollar senior notes," S&P said in a statement.

S&P added that Evergrande had asked for the ratings to be withdrawn following the downgrades to 'selective default' a term ratings firms use to describe a missed payment on a bond, but not necessarily all its bonds.

"Evergrande, Tianji, or the trustee have made no announcement or any confirmation with us on the status of the coupon payments," S&P said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us