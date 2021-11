SHANGHAI : S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday it had downgraded property developer Shimao Group Holdings' rating to "BB+" from "BBB-" over concerns that tough business conditions would hinder the company's deleveraging.

S&P Global also lowered the long-term issue rating on Shimao's senior unsecured notes to "BB" from "BB+"

S&P considers a rating under "BBB-" to be speculative grade.

