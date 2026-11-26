S&P Global places Nvidia rating on 'CreditWatch Negative' on rising management and governance risks
Nov 25 : S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday placed Nvidia's credit rating on "CreditWatch Negative", signaling a high likelihood of a rating downgrade, citing rising management and governance risks.
The departure, then reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang does not sufficiently answer its questions regarding board oversight of the executive code of conduct, the agency said.
Source: Reuters
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