S&P Global profit jumps, strikes datacenterHawk, Agusto deals

July 28 : S&P Global reported a stronger second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as clients sought its ratings, indices, market intelligence and analytics products amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

The financial information company also announced deals to buy data center intelligence provider datacenterHawk and take a majority stake in African ratings agency Agusto & Co., expanding its analytics, infrastructure and credit ratings businesses.

Here are some details:

• The New York-based company's revenue rose 10 per cent to $4.15 billion and adjusted earnings increasing 23 per cent to $4.83 per share on strength in its Ratings, Indices and Market Intelligence businesses.

• The company revised its 2026 outlook following the July 1 spin-off of its Mobility business, and now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share of $17.50-$17.75 and revenue growth of 5.9 per cent-7.9 per cent for 2026.

• S&P completed the spin-off of its automotive data and analytics business, Mobility, on July 1, creating an independent publicly listed company, Mobility Global, and sharpening its focus on its core ratings, indices, market intelligence and energy businesses.

• The company is grouped within the broader software and services sector because its core operations, including financial data provision, analytics and credit ratings, rely heavily on proprietary datasets and advanced computational tools.

• Separately, S&P agreed to acquire DataCenterHawk, a provider of data center market intelligence, for an undisclosed amount, and take a majority stake in Pan-African ratings agency Agusto & Co., extending its reach in digital infrastructure analytics and African credit markets.