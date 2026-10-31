S&P Global revises outlook on Meta to negative on cashflow concerns

Oct 30 : S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Meta Platforms to negative, citing significant uncertainty around capital spending and free operating cash flow.
Source: Reuters
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Oct 30 : S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Meta Platforms to negative, citing significant uncertainty around capital spending and free operating cash flow.
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