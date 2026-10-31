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S&P Global revises outlook on Meta to negative on cashflow concerns
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Business

S&P Global revises outlook on Meta to negative on cashflow concerns

S&P Global revises outlook on Meta to negative on cashflow concerns

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen at the entrance of the company's temporary stand ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

31 Oct 2026 05:14AM
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Oct 30 : S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Meta Platforms to negative, citing significant uncertainty around capital spending and free operating cash flow.

Source: Reuters
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