Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S&P lowers Bangladesh's outlook to negative from stable
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S&P lowers Bangladesh's outlook to negative from stable

S&P lowers Bangladesh's outlook to negative from stable

FILE PHOTO-Commuters pass by a fruit shop in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

25 Jul 2023 12:28PM (Updated: 25 Jul 2023 12:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday lowered Bangladesh's outlook to negative from stable, citing risks its external liquidity position could deteriorate in the next year, while foreign exchange reserves remain under pressure.

The ratings agency expects the economy to expand between 6-6.4 per cent over the next three years. Bangladesh's GDP growth fell to 6.03 per cent in the financial year ended June 2023.

The South Asian nation is struggling to pay for imported fuel because of a dollar shortage and its dollar reserves have shrunk by more than a third since Russia's invasion of Ukraine to stand at $29.85 billion as of July 19.

"We may lower the ratings on Bangladesh if net external debt or liquidity metrics worsen further, such that narrow net external debt surpasses 100 per cent of current account receipts, or gross external financing needs exceed 100 per cent of current account receipts plus usable reserves," S&P said, affirming the country's sovereign credit rating at BB-.

Bangladesh needs favorable trade and financial flows to stabilize its external settings in the next 12 months, the agency added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.