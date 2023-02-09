Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

S&P warns of possible economic blow, hit to Japan Inc from BOJ rate hike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

S&P warns of possible economic blow, hit to Japan Inc from BOJ rate hike

S&P warns of possible economic blow, hit to Japan Inc from BOJ rate hike

FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building under construction in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

09 Feb 2023 05:23PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 05:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : A future Bank of Japan (BOJ) interest rate hike could affect the country's sovereign debt rating if firms struggle to absorb rising funding costs, an official at S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

Higher borrowing costs could also lead to a downturn in long-term economic growth, S&P said.

Japanese bond yields have crept up on market expectations the BOJ will phase out its yield control policy and start raising interest rates under a new governor who succeeds incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda in April.

While further rises in long-term interest rates could increase Japan's already large debt burden, such factors are already taken into account in the current "A+" sovereign debt rating, said Kim Eng Tan, senior director of S&P's sovereign ratings team in Asia-Pacific.

The bigger concern is whether Japanese firms, accustomed to many years of ultra-low interest rates, could absorb higher funding costs that come from tighter monetary policy, he told Reuters in an interview.

S&P expects the BOJ to tighten policy only gradually with the near-term impact on the economy likely limited, Tan added.

But the longer-term effect on Japanese firms and the broader economy is a concern as "we're now at a stage where interest rates seem to be rising, and there's quite a bit of uncertainty about how far it will go before it stabilises again," he said.

Even a 1-2 per centage point increase in interest rates would have a big impact on Japanese firms, particularly those in the service-sector with low profits or high debt, Tan said.

"They've been used to a very low interest rate environment for quite a while. So it is really the impact on the economy that could potentially have an impact on our ratings," he said.

S&P currently assigns an "A+" long-term and "A-1" short-term sovereign debt ratings on Japan. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.