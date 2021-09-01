Logo
Singapore Exchange to roll out easier rules for SPAC listings: Sources
Singapore Exchange to roll out easier rules for SPAC listings: Sources
File photo of the Singapore Exchange. (Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)
01 Sep 2021 02:12PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 02:12PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore Exchange is in advanced stages of unveiling new guidelines that will make it easier for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list in the city-state after receiving market feedback that some proposals were too strict, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday (Sep 1).

Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm is considering easing a minimum S$300 million (US$223.2 million) market value proposal for SPACs and a proposal that warrants cannot be detached from underlying shares, said two of the sources who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak about the matter.

The moves by SGX come as the bourse has struggled to capture large listings of high-growth companies and faces prospects of losing out in courting Southeast Asian startups looking to list in their home markets or in the United States.

"We are carefully reviewing the feedback and carrying out our engagements with respondents, regulators and other stakeholders," an SGX spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

SGX said that given the high level of interest, it is looking to publish the results of its consultation "as soon as possible".

SPACs are shell corporations that list on stock exchanges and then merge with an existing company to take that public, offering it shorter listing timeframes and strong valuations.

Finalised SPAC rules would make SGX the first major Asian bourse to roll out a framework for blank check companies.

In other markets, Britain eased rules for such vehicles last month after a listing frenzy.

In a consultation paper for SPAC listings issued in late March, SGX had outlined measures to rein in risks seen in US SPACs such as excessive dilution by shareholders and sponsors and a rush by these firms to merge with targets.

All the sources Reuters spoke to said that SGX was likely to introduce other measures to safeguard investor interests but would simplify proposed guidelines to still make it attractive for SPACs.

Source: Reuters/gs

