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Space analytics firm HawkEye 360 valued at $3.15 billion after NYSE debut
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Space analytics firm HawkEye 360 valued at $3.15 billion after NYSE debut

Space analytics firm HawkEye 360 valued at $3.15 billion after NYSE debut

John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360, rings the opening bell to celebrate his company’s IPO at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

08 May 2026 12:31AM (Updated: 08 May 2026 12:55AM)
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May 7 : HawkEye 360 shares jumped 30 per cent in their Thursday debut, securing a $3.15 billion valuation and signaling strong investor demand for defense-tech offerings.

The stock opened at $33.80, above the offer price of $26.

   The Herndon, Virginia-based firm raised $416 million in its U.S. IPO on Wednesday, selling 16 million shares at the top end of its marketed range of $24 to $26 a share.

HawkEye's debut arrives at a pivotal moment for space-technology listings, with a potential SpaceX public filing seen as a bellwether for sector confidence in equity markets.

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Following a strong April for new listings, IPO activity is set to accelerate in the coming months. HawkEye made its market debut alongside organic juice maker Suja Life, while autoimmune disease-focused biotech Odyssey Therapeutics is slated to list on Friday.

   Founded in 2015, HawkEye provides signals-intelligence data to defense, intelligence and national security agencies, using satellites to detect, locate and analyze radio frequency emissions worldwide.

HawkEye operates more than 30 satellites, with the U.S. government and allied nations accounting for the bulk of its revenue. In December, the company acquired ISA, expanding its capabilities in signal processing and classified intelligence systems and strengthening ties with U.S. agencies.

Entities affiliated with Insight Partners will own about 15 per cent of HawkEye's outstanding shares following the offering, making the venture capital firm one of the company's largest shareholders.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies were among the underwriters.

Source: Reuters
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