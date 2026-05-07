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Space analytics firm HawkEye raises $416 million in US IPO
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Business

Space analytics firm HawkEye raises $416 million in US IPO

Space analytics firm HawkEye raises $416 million in US IPO

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 5, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

07 May 2026 08:47AM (Updated: 07 May 2026 09:08AM)
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May 6 : Space analytics firm HawkEye 360 has raised $416 million in its U.S. initial public offering, the company said on Wednesday.

The Herndon, Virginia-based firm sold 16 million shares priced at $26 apiece in the IPO, giving it a valuation of roughly $2.42 billion. It had targeted a price range of $24 to $26 per share. 

After a strong April, IPO activity is expected to pick up in the coming months, with HawkEye 360 and Suja Life set to test investor demand for defense technology and consumer brands, respectively.

HawkEye will also gauge appetite for space-technology offerings, as investors await a public filing from SpaceX that could bolster confidence among peers to pursue listings and tap equity markets.  

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Founded in 2015, HawkEye provides signal-intelligence data to defense, intelligence and national security agencies, using satellites to detect, locate and analyze radio frequency emissions worldwide.

HawkEye operates more than 30 satellites, with the U.S. government and allied nations accounting for a bulk of its revenue.

In December, the company acquired ISA, expanding its capabilities in signal processing and classified intelligence systems while strengthening ties with U.S. agencies.

HawkEye plans to being trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HAWK" on Thursday, with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies among the underwriters.

Source: Reuters
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