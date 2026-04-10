Space analytics firm HawkEye's revenue jumped 74% in 2025, US IPO filing shows

April 10 : Space analytics company HawkEye 360 recorded a 74 per cent jump in revenue in 2025 while also swinging to a profit, its filing for a U.S. initial public offering showed on Friday.

The Herndon, Virginia-based firm clocked a net income of $2.7 million on revenue of $117.7 million last year, compared with a $29 million loss on revenue of $67.6 million in 2024.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX confidentially filed for a highly anticipated U.S. listing that could value it at a massive $1.75 trillion as investor interest in space-tech businesses ramps up, though its sheer size could draw away attention from smaller IPOs.

Uncertainty around the Iran war, strained private-credit markets and artificial intelligence-led disruption have also acted as a brake on rebounding IPO activity, dampening investor appetite and delaying listings.

While HawkEye did not disclose the size of the offering, it said it intends to use the proceeds for working capital and debt repayment, among other general purposes.

Founded in 2015, the company is a signals intelligence data provider to defense, intelligence and national security agencies, using satellites to detect, locate and analyze radio frequency emissions worldwide.

HawkEye operates a constellation of more than 30 satellites, with the U.S. government and allied nations accounting for the bulk of its revenue.

In December 2025, it acquired Innovative Signal Analysis, expanding its capabilities in signal processing and classified intelligence systems and strengthening ties with U.S. agencies.

HawkEye will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HAWK."

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies are among the underwriters for the offering.