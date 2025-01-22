Space and defense company Voyager Technologies confidentially files for US IPO

:Space and defense company Voyager Technologies said on Tuesday that it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States, though the number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined.

The company, previously known as Voyager Space, announced its rebranding as Voyager Technologies last week.

Strong equity markets, falling interest rates and hopes of a friendlier regulatory environment for deals and offerings under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration have ushered several companies to list their shares.

Smithfield Foods revealed the terms for its U.S. IPO on Tuesday, while LNG exporter Venture Global is set to go public on Friday.

The space industry is also looking forward to policy changes under the Trump administration. Elon Musk has maintained close proximity with the president and united with him on plans to send missions to Mars during his second term.

The administration is likely to do away with the White House's National Space Council, a cabinet policy panel that lobbyists at Musk's SpaceX have been pushing to axe, three people familiar with the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

Karman Holdings, a defense and space systems maker, also filed on Tuesday to raise $100 million in an initial public offering.

Voyager, founded in 2019, has operated more than 2,000 missions in space on behalf of commercial, civil, national security and non-profit customers from about 35 nations, as per the company website.

Voyager, which is in process of developing a private space station - Starlab, raised $80 million in 2023, with the project receiving aid from NASA in 2024.

Last year, Voyager and Airbus said they have created a joint venture, Starlab Space LLC, which will design, build, and operate the Starlab commercial space station.