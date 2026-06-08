Spacecraft developer Quantum Space to go public in $1.2 billion SPAC deal

June 8 : Space infrastructure company Quantum Space said on Monday it would go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Inflection Point Acquisition in a deal that values the combined company at about $1.2 billion.

The deal comes as investor interest in the space sector has surged ahead of a long-awaited SpaceX initial public offering, expected to fetch a valuation of about $1.75 trillion.

Here are some details of the deal:

• The transaction includes a $300 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) led by Inflection Point Asset Management.

• Quantum Space said the proceeds would help accelerate its flagship Ranger spacecraft platform and expand manufacturing facilities.

• Quantum Space, led by former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, is developing the platform for national security, civil and commercial missions.

• The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, after which the combined company will operate as Quantum Space and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "QSPC."

• Cantor is also serving as exclusive financial advisor to Quantum Space.