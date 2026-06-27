SpaceX, Charter discuss mobile phone partnership in US, Bloomberg News says

June 26 : SpaceX and internet provider Charter Communications have held executive-level talks about partnering on a consumer mobile phone offering in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing sources.

• SpaceX already offers direct-to-cell connectivity with T-Mobile in the U.S., providing supplemental coverage from space to extend internet access to remote areas.

• Charter could run some of SpaceX's phone traffic through its ground-based internet infrastructure, the report said.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

• SpaceX has told investors it plans to launch a Starlink mobile service for U.S. consumers, the Financial Times reported earlier on Friday, which could allow the Elon Musk-led company to compete directly with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.