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SpaceX, Charter discuss mobile phone partnership in US, Bloomberg News says
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SpaceX, Charter discuss mobile phone partnership in US, Bloomberg News says

SpaceX, Charter discuss mobile phone partnership in US, Bloomberg News says

The SpaceX logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Jun 2026 06:53AM (Updated: 27 Jun 2026 07:35AM)
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June 26 : SpaceX and internet provider Charter Communications have held executive-level talks about partnering on a consumer mobile phone offering in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing sources.

• SpaceX already offers direct-to-cell connectivity with T-Mobile in the U.S., providing supplemental coverage from space to extend internet access to remote areas.

• Charter could run some of SpaceX's phone traffic through its ground-based internet infrastructure, the report said.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

• SpaceX has told investors it plans to launch a Starlink mobile service for U.S. consumers, the Financial Times reported earlier on Friday, which could allow the Elon Musk-led company to compete directly with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

Source: Reuters
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