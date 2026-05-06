SpaceX files plan for $55 billion Terafab chip facility in Texas

May 6 : Elon Musk's SpaceX has proposed an initial investment of $55 billion to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility, called Terafab, in Texas, according to a filing made public on Wednesday.

The facility, a joint project with Tesla, comes as Musk seeks to secure in-house access to advanced chips, though analysts say the scale of capacity he has outlined would likely require far greater investment.

SpaceX is also targeting a June IPO that could value the company at around $1.75 trillion.

Musk has been tightening integration of AI efforts across his companies, with SpaceX acquiring his startup xAI earlier this year in a deal focused on building space-based data centers for artificial intelligence processing. The combined entity was valued at $1.25 trillion.

The Terafab project would involve a multi-phase chip fabrication and advanced computing complex aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production in the United States. SpaceX estimates total investment could rise to $119 billion if additional phases are completed.

The facility is planned in Grimes County within a newly designated reinvestment zone, where local officials are expected to consider a property tax abatement agreement at a June meeting.

The proposed facility could help reduce reliance on external suppliers such as Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

SpaceX flagged plans to "manufacture our own GPUs" as part of "substantial capital expenditures" outlined in its S-1 registration, according to excerpts reviewed by Reuters.

The filing also highlighted risks around supply, noting the company lacks long-term contracts with many direct chip suppliers and will continue to rely significantly on third parties. SpaceX added there is no assurance it will meet its Terafab objectives within expected timelines, or at all.

The plan aligns with a broader U.S. push to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain risks.

Signaling efforts to bring in external manufacturing expertise, Musk said last month in Tesla's first-quarter earnings call that the Terafab will use chipmaker Intel's 14A process to produce chips.

The facility is intended to supply chips for Tesla's self-driving systems, humanoid robots and AI data centers, showcasing the scale of compute demand across Musk's businesses, as he ramps up investment in building end-to-end computing capability.