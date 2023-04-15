Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SpaceX gets US regulatory green light for debut Starship flight to space
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SpaceX gets US regulatory green light for debut Starship flight to space

SpaceX gets US regulatory green light for debut Starship flight to space

SpaceX logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 Apr 2023 06:06AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 06:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Friday granted a long-awaited license allowing Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch its Starship rocket to orbit for the first time, clearing the way for a key test flight crucial to the company's goals in space.

"After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements," the FAA said in a statement on Friday, adding the license is valid for five years.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.