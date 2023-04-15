SpaceX gets US regulatory green light for debut Starship flight to space

WASHINGTON :The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Friday granted a long-awaited license allowing Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch its Starship rocket to orbit for the first time, clearing the way for a key test flight crucial to the company's goals in space.

"After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements," the FAA said in a statement on Friday, adding the license is valid for five years.