SpaceX in talks to buy Boost Mobile or use its network, Washington Post reports

Nov 2 : SpaceX is in talks to buy EchoStar's wireless service Boost Mobile or gain access to its network, which it leases from AT&T and T-mobile, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

SpaceX has held talks with EchoStar in recent months about launching its own signature wireless service through a deal with the company, the report said, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

The Elon Musk-led rocket maker is looking to build a hybrid satellite-terrestrial mobile network through Starlink Mobile to challenge US wireless giants AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, combining its satellite constellation with ground based infrastructure to compete directly in the telecom market.

SpaceX and EchoStar did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.