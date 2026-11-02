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SpaceX in talks to buy Boost Mobile or use its network, Washington Post reports
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Business

SpaceX in talks to buy Boost Mobile or use its network, Washington Post reports

SpaceX in talks to buy Boost Mobile or use its network, Washington Post reports

The SpaceX facility and a Falcon 9 rocket booster are shown, as the company prepares to file for an initial public offering (IPO), in Hawthorne California, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

02 Nov 2026 06:35PM
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Nov 2 : SpaceX is in talks to buy EchoStar's wireless service Boost Mobile or gain access to its network, which it leases from AT&T and T-mobile, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

SpaceX has held talks with EchoStar in recent months about launching its own signature wireless service through a deal with the company, the report said, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

The Elon Musk-led rocket maker is looking to build a hybrid satellite-terrestrial mobile network through Starlink Mobile to challenge US wireless giants AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, combining its satellite constellation with ground based infrastructure to compete directly in the telecom market.

SpaceX and EchoStar did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
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