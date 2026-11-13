SpaceX to invest over $74 billion in supercompute facilities in Texas, Arizona

Nov 12 : SpaceX said on Thursday it plans to invest more than $74 billion in two supercomputing campuses, one at its Starbase site in Texas and another in Cochise County, Arizona.

The company expects to spend $24 billion on the Starbase site and roughly $50 billion on the Arizona campus, the company said in a statement.

The Arizona campus, which needs approval from Cochise County, would create about 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs, SpaceX said.

The Starbase facility would generate its own electricity rather than draw from the public grid.

Earlier this week, the company said it was planning a gas-fired power plant and super-compute facility in Starbase.