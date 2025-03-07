Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SpaceX loses control of Starship in space in testing failure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

SpaceX loses control of Starship in space in testing failure

SpaceX loses control of Starship in space in testing failure
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop it's Super Heavy booster is launched on its eighth test at the company's Boca Chica launch pad in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SpaceX loses control of Starship in space in testing failure
The Super Heavy booster returns to its launch pad after the SpaceX Starship spacecraft continued to space following its launch on its eighth test at the company's Boca Chica launch pad in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SpaceX loses control of Starship in space in testing failure
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its Super Heavy booster is launched on its eighth test at the company's Boca Chica launch pad in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SpaceX loses control of Starship in space in testing failure
The Super Heavy booster returns to its launch pad after the SpaceX Starship spacecraft continued to space following its launch on its eighth test at the company's Boca Chica launch pad in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., March 6, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
07 Mar 2025 07:37AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2025 08:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SpaceX lost contact with its Starship rocket in space on Thursday during the company's eighth test mission, dooming a satellite deployment demonstration in the company's second consecutive Starship failure this year.

The 403-foot(123-meter)-tall rocket system lifted off at around 6:30 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) from SpaceX's sprawling Boca Chica, Texas, rocket facilities, with its Super Heavy first stage booster returning back to land as planned.

But minutes later, the Starship upper stage began to spin out of control in space, SpaceX's live stream showed. A visualization of the rocket's engines showed multiple shutdowns before the company confirmed it had lost contact with the ship.

"Unfortunately this happened last time too so we've got some practice now," SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot said on the live stream.

A Starship test mission in January ended eight minutes into flight when the Starship exploded in space, raining debris over Caribbean islands.

(This story has been refiled to correct the conversion from '1223 meters' to '123 meters,' in paragraph 2)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement