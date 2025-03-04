Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SpaceX postpones Starship test flight over unspecified ship issue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

SpaceX postpones Starship test flight over unspecified ship issue

SpaceX postpones Starship test flight over unspecified ship issue
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket is pictured after a delay of its eighth test at the company's Boca Chica launch pad in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., March 3, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SpaceX postpones Starship test flight over unspecified ship issue
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster is seen on the launch pad, as Starship is prepared to be placed on top, at the company's Boca Chica complex, ahead of Starship's eighth test flight which is targeted for March 3, from Starbase, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee
SpaceX postpones Starship test flight over unspecified ship issue
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster is seen on the launch pad, as Starship is prepared to be placed on top, at the company's Boca Chica complex, ahead of Starship's eighth test flight which is targeted for March 3, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
SpaceX postpones Starship test flight over unspecified ship issue
SpaceX's Super Heavy booster is seen on the launch pad, as Starship is prepared to be placed on top, at the company's Boca Chica complex, ahead of Starship's eighth test flight which is targeted for March 3, from Starbase, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee
SpaceX postpones Starship test flight over unspecified ship issue
People gather ahead of SpaceX's anticipated eighth Starship test flight, in South Padre, Texas, U.S. March 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee
04 Mar 2025 08:02AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2025 09:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :SpaceX on Monday called off its eighth Starship test flight from Texas over an unspecified issue on the rocket system's core, delaying for at least 24 hours the company's attempt to deploy mock Starlink satellites in space for the first time.

The test mission would have been the first Starship launch since a January mission ended eight minutes into flight when Starship, atop a rocket booster, exploded over the Caribbean, sending fiery debris streaking over the Turks and Caicos Islands and prompting a federal probe.

The postponement, or "scrub," occurred during a pause to the launch countdown 40 seconds before liftoff that was triggered so SpaceX employees could investigate an issue on the rocket, according to a company live stream.

SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot said the company could try to launch again at the same time on Tuesday, depending on the issue.

"Too many question marks about this flight," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on his social media platform X. "Best to destack, inspect both stages and try again in a day or two."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement