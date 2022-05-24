SpaceX president defends Musk against sexual misconduct allegation - CNBC

Logo
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell introduces the first four NASA astronauts assigned to fly on board the Crew Dragon SpaceX spacecraft at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, U.S. August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
24 May 2022 06:38AM (Updated: 24 May 2022 06:39AM)
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell defended Elon Musk against a sexual misconduct allegation that he has denied, CNBC news on Monday.

Business Insider last week reported that Musk's private rocket company SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her.

"Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations," Shotwell wrote in an email to employees last week, according to the CNBC report.

Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has denied the report of harassment, calling the person who made the claim a liar.

The Business Insider article quoted an anonymous person who said she was a friend of the flight attendant. The friend had provided a statement as part of the private settlement process, according to the article.

SpaceX and Shotwell could not immediately be reached for comment.

Source: Reuters

