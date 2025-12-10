SpaceX to pursue 2026 IPO raising above $30 billion, Bloomberg News reports

Dec 9 : Elon Musk's SpaceX is moving ahead with plans for an initial public offering that would seek to raise significantly more than $30 billion and target a valuation of about $1.5 trillion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

SpaceX's management and advisers are pursuing a listing as soon as mid-to-late 2026 for the entire company, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The timing of the IPO could change based on market conditions and other factors, and one person said it could slip until 2027.

Musk had said in 2020 that SpaceX planned to list Starlink several years in the future once its revenue growth became "smooth & predictable".

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SpaceX looks to use funds from the public listing to develop space-based data centers, including purchasing the chips required to run them, an idea Musk expressed interest in during a recent event with Baron Capital, according to the report.

The company is expected to make around $15 billion in revenue in 2025, increasing to between $22 billion and $24 billion in 2026, with the majority coming from Starlink, Bloomberg reported.

Media reports last week said the rocket-maker is kicking off a secondary share sale that would value it at $800 billion, pitting it against OpenAI for the title of the most valuable private company. However, Musk on Saturday dismissed the reports, calling them inaccurate.