Spacex says it has option to acquire startup Cursor for $60 billion

April 21 : Elon Musk's SpaceX announced on Tuesday it has been granted the option to either acquire code-generation startup Cursor for $60 billion later this year, or pay $10 billion for a partnership.

SpaceX and Cursor are working closely together to create coding and knowledge work AI, the space company said in a post on X.

Cursor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Two product engineering heads at Cursor, a startup that sells AI models for coding tasks, said in March they joined SpaceX to contribute to the company's lunar projects and xAI, Musk's AI startup that is now a part of SpaceX.

Musk welcomed the engineers, Andrew Milich and Jason Ginsberg, saying, "Orbital space centers and mass drivers on the Moon will be incredible."