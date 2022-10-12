Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India - Economic Times
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India - Economic Times

SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India - Economic Times
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX Starlink 5 satellites are pictured in the sky seen from Svendborg on South Funen, Denmark April 21, 2020. Picture taken with long exposure. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
12 Oct 2022 08:56AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 09:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to seek a permit to launch satellite internet services in India under its Starlink brand, becoming the third company to apply for such a permit, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

SpaceX will also seek statutory approvals from the government for landing rights and market access, the report said, adding that it is likely to seek approvals from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to set up local gateways.

SpaceX and DoT did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment after regular hours.

Earlier this year, the Indian government asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders until it received licences to operate in the country.

SpaceX will "very shortly" apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications By Satellite (GMPCS) services licence to Indian authorities, the report said, without giving further details. Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm have already applied for the permit.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.