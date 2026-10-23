SpaceX seeks access to 80,000 US cell sites for wireless network, Bloomberg News reports

Oct 22 : SpaceX is in talks with cellular infrastructure companies to secure access to at least 80,000 sites across the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agreements would potentially solidify the company's path toward building a fourth nationwide wireless carrier.

• SpaceX, which is buying nationwide low-band spectrum, is in talks with mobile infrastructure provider Crown Castle, according to the report

• TD Cowen estimated a nationwide terrestrial network would cost more than $80 billion, requiring many years and billions in additional spending

• The 80,000 sites would equal half the 158,500 purpose-built cell towers operational in the US last year, according to the Wireless Infrastructure Association

• Crown Castle operates about 40,000 US cell towers, while American Tower has about 42,000 US sites; privately held Vertical Bridge owns around 18,000

• Crown Castle CEO Christian Hillabrant said on Wednesday it was talking to "all parties", when asked about potential leases with SpaceX and Amazon, but declined to discuss specific customers

• Crown Castle, American Tower, Vertical Bridge and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment

• Shares of wireless carriers AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile fell between 4.2 per cent and 5 per cent in extended trading