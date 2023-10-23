Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SpaceX signs deal to launch key European satellites - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SpaceX signs deal to launch key European satellites - WSJ

SpaceX signs deal to launch key European satellites - WSJ

SpaceX logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

23 Oct 2023 04:48PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2023 04:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SpaceX has signed a deal to launch up to four of Europe's flagship navigation and secure communications satellites into orbit, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, along with EU member states, must still give final approval for the deal, the report added, citing officials.

SpaceX and the European Space Agency recently signed an agreement for two launches next year, each carrying two Galileo satellites, Javier Benedicto, the agency's director of navigation told the Journal.

The agreement calls for the satellites to be launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from the U.S., he added.

SpaceX, and the European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

European space officials said last month they face crucial timing decisions in the coming weeks on the return to flight of Europe's flagship space launchers following a series of delays.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.