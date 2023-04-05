Logo
SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week: FAA
05 Apr 2023 03:33AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 03:50AM)
WASHINGTON: A SpaceX Starship Super Heavy rocket launch test could happen next week, according to a planning notice posted Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA notice said the launch's primary expected date is April 10, but listed backup dates as Apr 11 and 12. SpaceX must still get a launch license for what is expected to be SpaceX's first orbital flight test from Boca Chica, Texas.

"The FAA has not made a license determination for the SpaceX Starship Super Heavy operation, and the FAA’s Command Center planning notice should not be interpreted as an indicator that a determination to issue a license has been made or is forthcoming," the FAA said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

