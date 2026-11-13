SpaceX, Tesla merger talks progress, Bloomberg News reports

Nov 12 : SpaceX and Tesla are progressing in their merger negotiations and a deal could be announced as early as December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Elon Musk-led companies have also discussed a scenario in which the announcement slips into early 2027, the report said.

SpaceX and Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

The proposed merger, which Musk last month called a "good idea", would unify his AI, robotics, EV and aerospace ambitions under a single corporate roof.