SpaceX weighs June 2026 IPO at $1.5 trillion valuation, FT reports
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX's Starship lifts off during its fifth flight test, in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal/File Photo

28 Jan 2026 01:07PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2026 01:22PM)
Jan 28 : Elon Musk's SpaceX is weighing a mid-June initial public offering, aiming to raise as much as $50 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. SpaceX did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The reported fundraising doubles prior reports, positioning the rocket and satellite company's listing as the largest in history, after Saudi Aramco's $29 billion IPO in 2019.

SpaceX Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen has also been holding talks and Zoom calls with existing private investors since mid-December to explore a mid-2026 IPO, the newspaper added.

Reuters reported last week that SpaceX is lining up four Wall Street banks for leading roles in its market debut.

Source: Reuters
