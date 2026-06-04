Logo
Logo

Business

SpaceX wins Texas county tax incentives for Terafab chip project despite local opposition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

SpaceX wins Texas county tax incentives for Terafab chip project despite local opposition

SpaceX wins Texas county tax incentives for Terafab chip project despite local opposition
A crowd enters a courtroom for a public hearing over SpaceX's proposed chip manufacturing facility in Grimes County, in Anderson, Texas, U.S., June 3, 2026. Picture taken with a phone. REUTERS/Sheila Dang
SpaceX wins Texas county tax incentives for Terafab chip project despite local opposition
SpaceX logo and miniature satellite model are seen in this illustration created on March 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
04 Jun 2026 01:27AM (Updated: 04 Jun 2026 03:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Texas/NEW YORK, June 3 : SpaceX secured tax incentives on Wednesday for its proposed Terafab chip manufacturing project in Grimes County, Texas, despite fierce opposition from residents who warned the development could strain local resources and transform the rural community.

The project is central to SpaceX's efforts to expand beyond rockets and satellite communications into advanced computing infrastructure and domestic chip production — ambitions that investors view as a major pillar of the company's future growth.

Next week, SpaceX is expected to launch what could become the largest IPO in history, with investors closely scrutinizing whether the company can translate its dominance in space into new markets tied to AI and semiconductor manufacturing.

The company plans to fix its IPO price at $135 per share to raise a record-setting $75 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. SpaceX plans to target a valuation of $1.75 trillion in its blockbuster initial public offering.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The vote came after a heated hearing that drew more than 100 residents to the Grimes County courthouse. Speakers warned the project could strain water and power supplies, harm wildlife and permanently alter the county's rural character. One resident fought back tears while describing the potential impact of industrialization on the community and environment.

Home to roughly 34,000 residents, Grimes County is characterized by sprawling ranches and open land. Residents said the proposed site near the Gibbons Creek Reservoir is defined by dark night skies, abundant wildlife and a quiet agricultural lifestyle.

"They sold out Grimes County," one person said as hearing attendees streamed out of the room after the votes.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement