Spain investigates cyber weaknesses at small power plants after blackout, FT reports
FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

13 May 2025 12:16PM
Spain is demanding information from small electricity generators on their cyber defences as investigators probing last month’s blackout seek to determine whether they were a weak link exploited by bad actors to bring down the country’s power grid, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Senior government officials have “concerns” about the robustness of cyber defences at small and medium-sized power facilities, notably solar and wind farms, the report said citing one person familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters
