Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Spain to negotiate with Great Wall Motor to take over Nissan plant, union says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spain to negotiate with Great Wall Motor to take over Nissan plant, union says

Spain to negotiate with Great Wall Motor to take over Nissan plant, union says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nissan is seen through a fence at Nissan factory at Zona Franca during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

01 Oct 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 08:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Spanish authorities and Nissan have decided to start talks with China's Great Wall Motor Co for a possible takeover of the Japanese carmaker's main Spanish plant in the Barcelona area, a labour union source said on Friday.

Authorities and Nissan also picked Silence and D-HUB consortium to negotiate the fate of two smaller plants, a source at CGT union told Reuters on Friday.

Nissan announced last year it would shut its three Barcelona factories amid its global restructuring push. It initially said the plants would shut down by the end of 2020 but later moved the closing date by a year, as it started looking for an alternative industrial project with Spanish authorities.

(Reporting by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us