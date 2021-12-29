Logo
Spain picks QEV as front-runner to take over Nissan's Barcelona plant
FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the Nissan logo at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, Japan November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

29 Dec 2021 11:54PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 12:11AM)
MADRID: Spanish authorities have selected local automotive group QEV Technologies as the lead candidate to take over Nissan's main plant in Barcelona after Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor withdrew its interest, Nissan said on Wednesday.

Catalonia-based engineers QEV Technologies plans to turn the facility into a hub for electric vehicles, including particiaption from Swedish producers Inzile and Volta.

Spain is rushing to find a buyer for the plant, which Nissan will vacate at the end of the year. Great Wall had been slated to take over the facility, but pulled out at the last minute earlier in December.

Source: Reuters/ec

