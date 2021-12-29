Spain picks QEV as front-runner to take over Nissan's Barcelona plant

MADRID: Spanish authorities have selected local automotive group QEV Technologies as the lead candidate to take over Nissan's main plant in Barcelona after Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor withdrew its interest, Nissan said on Wednesday.

Catalonia-based engineers QEV Technologies plans to turn the facility into a hub for electric vehicles, including particiaption from Swedish producers Inzile and Volta.

Spain is rushing to find a buyer for the plant, which Nissan will vacate at the end of the year. Great Wall had been slated to take over the facility, but pulled out at the last minute earlier in December.