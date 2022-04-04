Logo
Business

Spain to spend 11 billion euros on semi conductor, micro chip industry, PM says
Business

FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

04 Apr 2022 04:11PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 04:11PM)
MADRID : Spain will spend 11 billion euros on a plan to boost the semi conductor and micro chip industry, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

The new spending plan, mainly financed through European Union pandemic relief funds, will be approved 'soon', he said.

A worldwide shortage of micro chips, due to a unexpected peak of demand following the pandemic and supply chain bottlenecks, has forced manufacturers such as car makers to slow down output.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro)

Source: Reuters

