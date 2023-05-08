Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Spain suspends trading in NH Hoteles, Thai parent offers to buy shares
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spain suspends trading in NH Hoteles, Thai parent offers to buy shares

Spain suspends trading in NH Hoteles, Thai parent offers to buy shares

FILE PHOTO: The NH Hotel logo is seen on top of the NH Madrid Nacional hotel in Madrid, Spain, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

08 May 2023 07:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID/BANGKOK : Spanish stock market regulator CNMV on Monday suspended the trading of shares in NH Hotel Group SA pending information from the company, just as its Thailand-based parent company offered to buy NH stocks in the market.

The regulator said the suspension was a "precautionary measure" taken "while relevant information on the aforementioned entity is disseminated".

Minor International, which already owns a 94 per cent stake in NH, said in a separate statement issued after the CNMV's announcement it would buy outstanding shares on the Madrid stock exchange for a 30-day period at a price no higher than 4.50 euros ($4.97) per share.

Earlier on Monday, NH published its first-quarter results but did not mention Minor's offer. The group's net recurring loss halved to 40 million euros from a year ago as it expected demand to remain strong in coming months.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares rose about 1 per cent to 3.625 euros on Friday.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.