Spain wants EU states to retain say in barring foreign telco providers

May 27 : Spain wants EU member states to retain a say over which countries, suppliers or products can be barred from infrastructure projects under a stronger European Cybersecurity Act whose overall direction it supports, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson at the digital transformation ministry told Reuters the issue touched on national sovereignty, as set out in EU treaties.

• The comments come as the European Commission plans a revision of the Cybersecurity Act to phase out components and equipment from high-risk suppliers in critical sectors.

• The plan is expected to affect Chinese companies including Huawei.

• The proposals, still under negotiation, would give Brussels the power to ban ​the use of ​equipment from high-risk suppliers in ‌the ⁠EU market.

• Spain backs strengthening the Cybersecurity Act but wants it done within a legally sound framework consistent with the division of powers in EU treaties, the ministry said.

• Any classification of suppliers should be based on objective, proportionate and workable technical criteria, ensuring legal certainty and respect for national sovereignty, the ministry added.

• Earlier in May, the Commission recommended ​that member states ‌exclude Huawei and ZTE technology from local ​telecom operators' connectivity ​infrastructure.

• Last year, Spain cancelled a fibre-optic service contract with Telefonica over the use of Huawei equipment.