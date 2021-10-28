Logo
Spain's Cellnex posts wider nine-month net loss, core earnings grow 59per cent
Telecom antennas of Spain's telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex are seen under main telecom tower, known as "Piruli", in Madrid, Spain, on Mar 10, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Perez)

28 Oct 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:33AM)
BARCELONA: Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator Cellnex said on Thursday its nine-month net loss widened 73 per cent to €145 million (US$169.36 million) on higher amortisations and costs from acquisitions, while core earnings grew 59 per cent.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to €1.3 billion while revenue grew 53 per cent to €1.7 billion thanks to the Spanish company's rapid expansion, led by its services to mobile operators division.

Telecom towers have become the target of several big deals in the past years as Cellnex and US-based American Tower Corp race to increase their European footprint, eyeing the roll-out of next-generation 5G technology.

In July, Cellnex raised its 2021 guidance, expecting an adjusted EBITDA of between €1.91 billion and €1.93 billion on revenues of between €2.535 billion and €2.555 billion.

After closing a €7 billion capital raising in April, Cellnex plans to spend up to €9 billion on acquisitions over the next year, but it has not given any clear indication on potential next moves.

Since its listing in 2015, the Barcelona-based company, which has a market capitalisation of around €37 billion, has invested heavily, buying up assets and assembling a portfolio that will reach around 130,000 masts in 12 European countries once its latest operations are finalised.

Cellnex's net debt grew to €8.6 billion in the third quarter from €6.5 billion at the end of last year, while the company said it had access to immediate liquidity of around €14.3 billion.

Source: Reuters

