Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Spain's data regulator asks EU data protection committee to evaluate ChatGPT issues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spain's data regulator asks EU data protection committee to evaluate ChatGPT issues

Spain's data regulator asks EU data protection committee to evaluate ChatGPT issues

A keyboard is seen reflected on a computer screen displaying the website of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from OpenAI, in this illustration picture taken February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

11 Apr 2023 11:11PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 11:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Spain's data protection agency AEPD has asked Europe's data protection committee to evaluate privacy concerns surrounding OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbox ChatGPT, the agency told Reuters on Tuesday, after the software was temporarily banned in Italy.

"The AEPD understands that global processing operations that may have a significant impact on the rights of individuals require coordinated decisions at European level," a spokesperson for the agency said in an emailed statement.

"Therefore, in the short term, it has requested that the issue of ChatGPT be included in the next Plenary of the European Data Protection Committee, so that harmonised actions can be implemented within the framework of the application of the General Data Protection Regulation." 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.