Spain's Repsol to invest up to 4 billion euros in data centres, Expansion says

MADRID : Spanish oil company Repsol plans to invest 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in data centres, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources close to the process.

The planned data centres would be located near the northern Spanish city of Zaragoza, the newspaper said.

A Repsol spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Zaragoza area is set to become a major cloud computing hub, with technology giants such as Amazon and Microsoft having already announced massive investments in the area.

($1 = 0.9564 euros)