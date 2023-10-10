Logo
Spanish airline Air Europa hit by credit card system breach
FILE PHOTO: An Air Europa customer service booth is seen at Gran Canaria airport, in Telde, Gran Canaria, Spain, February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Borja Suarez/File photo

10 Oct 2023 05:03PM
MADRID : Spanish airline Air Europa said on Tuesday it suffered a cyberattack on its online payment system that let some of its customers' credit card details exposed.

The airline emailed customers whose credit card details were affected and notified the relevant financial institutions, it said in a statement.

The airline did not specify the number of customers affected, nor did it estimate the financial impact of the cyberattack. The company said no other information has been exposed.

"There is no evidence that the breach was ultimately used to commit fraud," the airline said.

Madrid-based Air Europa is in the process of being taken over by British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Source: Reuters

