SPH gets offer from consortium involving Hotel Properties, Ong Beng Seng and Temasek units

SINGAPORE: Consortium vehicle Cuscaden Peak, involving Hotel Properties (HPL) and businessman Ong Beng Seng as well as Temasek Holdings' units CLA and Mapletree, have made an offer to acquire Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

The consortium announced before market open on Friday (Oct 29) that it proposed S$2.10 per share in cash for all of SPH's issued and paid-up ordinary shares. The offer was presented to SPH's board on Thursday.

Cuscaden Peak is 40 per cent held by investment holding company Tiga Stars, which is 70 per cent owned by Hotel Properties and 30 per cent by Como Holdings. Como is owned by Mr Ong, who is also the managing director and majority shareholder of HPL.

Adenium, a subsidiary of Temasek portfolio company CLA, owns 30 per cent of the consortium.

Mapletree Fortress, a subsidiary of Temasek portfolio company Mapletree, owns the remaining 30 per cent of Cuscaden Peak.