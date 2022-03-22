Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SPH shareholders approve acquisition by Cuscaden Peak
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SPH shareholders approve acquisition by Cuscaden Peak

SPH shareholders approve acquisition by Cuscaden Peak

File photo. (Photo: Reuters/Caroline Chia)

22 Mar 2022 08:53PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 08:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said on Tuesday (Mar 22) its shareholders had approved acquisition by Cuscaden Peak, after it announced it was terminating rival bidder Keppel Corp's offer.

Both Cuscaden Peak and Keppel Corp are linked to state investor Temasek, and the deal had sparked a rare bidding war between the two groups, with the former offering S$2.40 per share, or S$3.9 billion, and the latter offering S$2.351 per share or S$3.74 billion for SPH's real estate business.

Keppel Corp, which counts Temasek Holdings as a major shareholder, has previously said it did not agree with SPH's move to terminate its offer. The conglomerate has filed an arbitration notice with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

Cuscaden Peak, a consortium of property tycoon Ong Beng Seng's Hotel Properties and two independently managed portfolio companies of Temasek, clinched the acquisition, SPH said in a statement.

It will gain access to SPH's real estate portfolio, which includes malls, residential properties, student accommodation and nursing homes, but not its loss-making media business, which was separated from the company last year.

A Singapore court is expected to approve the Cuscaden takeover around Apr 5, and shareholders can expect to start receiving payments from May 11, SPH said.

SPH has also been granted permission by the Singapore Exchange to skip announcing its financial results in the first half of this year, subject to shareholder approval.

Related:

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Singapore Press Holdings

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us