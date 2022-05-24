Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Spirit Airlines says shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spirit Airlines says shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal

Spirit Airlines says shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal

FILE PHOTO: A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

24 May 2022 05:17AM (Updated: 24 May 2022 05:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CHICAGO :Spirit Airlines Chief Executive Ted Christie said on Monday it is unlikely shareholders would vote against its proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

The Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier is facing a hostile takeover bid by JetBlue Airlines. The company has urged its shareholders to reject JetBlue's offer and back its deal with Frontier.

Spirit will hold a shareholder meeting on June 10 to vote on the transaction with Frontier.

"The vote that we will be soliciting from our shareholders on the 10th is a vote for the Frontier merger," Christie said on an analyst call.

He, however, said Spirit intended to remain a stand-alone entity if shareholders rejected the deal.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us