Sports betting operator BetMGM hit by data breach
21 Dec 2022 07:17PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 07:17PM)
Sports betting service BetMGM said on Wednesday personal information of its customers were obtained in an unauthorized manner, but did not specify the number of users affected.

The issue affected customer information such as name, contact information, date of birth, hashed Social Security number, account identifiers and information related to transactions with BetMGM, the company said.

BetMGM did not immediately respond when asked about the number of customers impacted by to the breach, which it believes occurred in May this year.

The company said it became aware of the matter on Nov. 28, adding that it has no evidence that patron passwords or account funds were accessed in connection with this issue.

BetMGM's online operations were not compromised, the company added.

Last month, sports-betting firm DraftKings Inc also reported a security issue wherein login information of some customers was compromised on other websites.

Source: Reuters

