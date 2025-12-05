Spot crypto products to begin trading on CFTC-registered exchanges

Dec 4 : The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Thursday that spot crypto asset contracts will begin trading for the first time on futures exchanges registered with the agency.

The move, first hinted at in August is another effort by the Trump administration to weave digital assets into mainstream finance and could help open the door for the broader use of cryptocurrencies.

"Recent events on offshore exchanges have shown us how essential it is for Americans to have more choice and access to safe, regulated U.S. markets," CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham said.

The CFTC, which regulates U.S. derivatives markets, had also launched an initiative in September to collect feedback and suggestions from interested stakeholders on the use of tokenized collateral including stablecoins in derivatives markets.

The digital assets industry has made advances this year under President Donald Trump, with bills like the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act designed to provide new, tailored rules it has long pushed for.

Trump's support for digital assets stands in sharp contrast to the stance of former President Joe Biden, who moved aggressively against the industry in an effort to curb fraud and money laundering.