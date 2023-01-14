Logo
Spotify back up after brief outage: Downdetector
FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

14 Jan 2023 10:42AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 01:47PM)
Audio streaming platform Spotify suffered a brief outage on Friday (Jan 13), leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online.

"Everything’s looking much better now!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platform's status, said on Twitter.

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 45,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

As Spotify was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 2,000.

Source: Reuters/rj

