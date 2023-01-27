Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Spotify back up after second outage in two weeks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spotify back up after second outage in two weeks

Spotify back up after second outage in two weeks

FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

27 Jan 2023 04:11AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 05:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Spotify Technology SA's music streaming platform suffered a brief outage on Thursday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online.

"Everything's looking much better now," Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the platform's status, said in a tweet.

In the second such outage within two weeks, more than 41,000 Spotify users reported on Downdetector.com they were having issues with the streaming platform at the peak of the disruption.

As Spotify was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 2,000.

Spotify suffered a brief outage earlier this month, with more than 45,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

A networking outage at Microsoft Corp on Wednesday took down its cloud platform along with services such as Teams and Outlook, hitting millions of users globally, while Meta Platforms Inc's social media apps also faced a brief disruption.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.