Nov 24 : Spotify was back online on Tuesday after the music streaming service was down briefly for thousands of US users earlier in the day, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

User reports peaked at more than 14,000 at around 6:45 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. Reports had fallen sharply to about 600 as of 7:17 a.m. ET.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Spotify said on X it was aware of "some issues" and was looking into it, and later added, "Everything's looking much better now."

The blip comes less than two months after another brief outage in September, when more than 19,000 users reported issues.

Tech outages have become an increasingly important area of focus for governments, companies and the public in recent months as sophisticated AI tools make it easier to discover vulnerabilities and attack systems.

A string of technology failures this month disrupted critical US systems, including ‌a nationwide ⁠halt to air travel, a Microsoft outage that hit email services, a technical glitch that affected several major banks and a temporary disruption to the National Security Agency's ​network.