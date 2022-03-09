Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Spotify, Discord down for thousands of users: Downdetector
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spotify, Discord down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Spotify, Discord down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Spotify logo in this illustration taken February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration

09 Mar 2022 03:59AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 04:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Audio streaming platform Spotify and messaging platform Discord were down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 138,000 users had reported issues with Spotify, while over 65,000 said there were problems with Discord.

"We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix," Discord said in a tweet.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" Spotify Status, an account which provides updates about Spotify's current status, said in a tweet.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us