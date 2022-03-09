Spotify, Discord down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Audio streaming platform Spotify and messaging platform Discord were down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 138,000 users had reported issues with Spotify, while over 65,000 said there were problems with Discord.

"We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix," Discord said in a tweet.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" Spotify Status, an account which provides updates about Spotify's current status, said in a tweet.