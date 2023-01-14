Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Spotify down for thousands of users -Downdetector
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spotify down for thousands of users -Downdetector

Spotify down for thousands of users -Downdetector

FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

14 Jan 2023 10:42AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 10:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Audio streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 38,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platforms's current status, said on Twitter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.